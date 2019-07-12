A Ferrari present at the Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy

After the recent 24 Hours of Nürburgring and, more significantly, after an eleven-week break, the protagonists of VLN reconvene at the twenty-plus-kilometre Nordschleife circuit for the fiftieth edition of the Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy.

SP8. The starting grid will feature 158 cars from different classes, which will be the usual well-padded number of participants set to take part in the event. Featuring among the six crews in the battle for SP8 class honours will be the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 courtesy of Hella Pagid – Racing One, driven by Stephan Köhler, Christian Kohlhaas and Jürgen Bleul.

Schedule. As in previous outings, the entire programme will play out on a single Saturday with qualifying planned from 08:30 CET until 10:00, with the main four-hour event getting underway at 12:00.

