A Ferrari in the Superpole of the 24 Hours of Spa

With the twelfth fastest time overall, the number 51 296 GT3 of AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors will be the only Maranello car to take part in the Superpole session which will determine the starting grid for the Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours.

Qualifying was characterised by the rain, which hit the over 7 kilometres of the Belgian track more and more intensely, affecting not a little the definition of the twenty crews who will compete for pole position tomorrow at 15:35. For Alessio Rovera, Robert Shwartzman and Nicklas Nielsen, the combined time of 2'31"026 will make the three eighth on the track to attack for pole position, despite the best time set by the Israeli driver in Q3 and Nielsen's third fastest time in Q4, which ended with 1'40" to go due to worsening weather conditions.

The weather also played a role in the less than positive result of the other Ferraris, who will be called upon to make a difficult comeback in the race that gets underway on Saturday at 16:30. Two AF Corse cars will start from 33rd and 34th spots on the grid: the number 50 296 GT3 of Julien Piguet, Simon Mann, Nicolas Varrone and Ulysse De Pauw and the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Lilou Wadoux, Louis and Jef Machiels and Andrea Bertolini. 40th place for the 296 GT3 of ST Racing with Rinaldi driven by Samantha Tan, Jon Miller, Isaac Tutumlu and Leonard Weiss, while the 296 GT3 number 71 of Antonio Fuoco, Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra will start from 47th.