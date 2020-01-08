A 2019 to remember for Pier Guidi

Maranello 08 gennaio 2020

This year has been one to remember for Alessandro Pier Guidi, with some memorable victories and prestigious awards. Although the driver from Tortona failed to repeat his 2017 FIA WEC World Championship title, he recorded his first triumph in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, at the wheel of the 488 GTE of AF Corse, along with teammate James Calado and the Brazilian Daniel Serra. The Italian also won the Petit Le Mans, the final round of the American IMSA championship, again at the wheel of the 488 GTE, this time for Risi Competizione, and with the same crew. After driving for Luzich Racing in last year's International GT Open, Pier Guidi continued with the US team in 2020, scoring four wins out of six races in the European Le Mans Series with Nicklas Nielsen and Fabien Lavergne. The second place secured in the Asian Le Mans Series and, more generally, the consistently high-level performance and error-free race conduct brought him two awards. The first in chronological order was the 'Premio Internazionale Fausto Coppi', awarded on the centenary of the birth of the 'Campionissimo' of Italian cycling, 'for bringing the name of Tortona to the pinnacle of international motorsport'. The second was the GT Drivers of the Year title bestowed by the Sportscar365 website for his performance at the wheel of GTE/GTLM class cars, and that sealed a year to remember.