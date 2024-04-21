Fourth place for the Vista AF Corse Ferrari at the 6 Hours of Imola

Hosting the second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola this weekend attracted a record-breaking crowd of 73,600 spectators. The two Vista AF Corse-run Ferrari 296 LMGT3s secured fourth and twelfth positions in the LMGT3 class.

Starting from eighth on the grid, the number 55 of François Heriau, Simon Mann and Alessio Rovera reached the top positions thanks to a positive start from the Frenchman. Throughout the race, further complicated by the onset of rain, the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 consistently held its ground within the top ten. With a fine final stint orchestrated by the Maranello marque's official driver, Rovera from Varese – who also clocked the fastest lap of the race at 1:42.257 seconds – the car secured a fourth-place overall finish.

Initially hindered by delays in the race's early stages, the number 54 car managed to recover positions in the final stages, buoyed by strong performances during the second stint by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, and Davide Rigon. The Prancing Horse official driver finished the 184-lap race in twelfth position in the class.

For both Maranello cars the next scheduled date will be in Belgium, this coming 11 May, for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.