66th ADAC Westfalenfahrt cancelled

The opening round of the 2021 Nürburgring Langstrecken-Series season was cancelled due to snow and freezing temperatures that had already led organisers to show the red flag during morning qualifying.

The race, which was due to start at noon, was called off as the weather forecast offered no hope of a sudden improvement. This decision meant we didn’t get to see an appearance by the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Octane 126 with Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig.

The next NLS meeting is scheduled for 17 April.