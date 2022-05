Maranello 16 marzo 2020

An official statement announced the decision to postpone the next round of the FIA WEC, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, scheduled for 23 and 25 April. This followed the cancellation of next weekend’s 1000 Miles of Sebring. The promoter, the management of the Belgian circuit and the RACB are working to identify a new date for the event, the seventh round of Season 8, which they will then communicate.