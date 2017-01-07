07 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 7 January 2017 - A prophet is rarely appreciated in their homeland, according to the ancient Romans. However, this rule did not hold for Giancarlo Fisichella and Marco Cioci who triumphed in the GT class at the 6 Hours of Rome, the Italian late season classic. The duo, along with Russian Alex Moiseev, won in the 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport supported by Spirit of Race. A third place for the 488 GT3 of Easy Race driven by Jaime Melo, Niccolò Schirò and Ferdinando Geri rounded off Ferrari’s celebrations.