488 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini on the front row at Monza

The Ferrari no. 27 crewed by Giancarlo Fisichella, Stefano Gai and Jacques Villeneuve will start on the front row in tomorrow's Endurance race at Monza, the first round of the Italian GT Championship. The starting grid, calculated by adding up the times of the individual drivers, will see the Scuderia Baldini trio start from second. Two Ferrari 488 GT3s will occupy the fourth row; with the cars driven by Di Amato and Vezzoni (RS Racing), and Mann, Cressoni and Nielsen (AF Corse) starting ahead of the twin car crewed by Mancinelli, Cioci and Veglia (Easy Race).

Q1. In the first session, the Ferrari 488 GT3 set the best time of 1:47.452 with Daniele Di Amato (RS Racing), four-tenths of a second ahead of his nearest rival. Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve (Scuderia Baldini) came fourth ahead of Marco Cioci (Easy Race), while Simon Mann (AF Corse) set the ninth fastest time.

Q2. In the second qualifying session, Nicklas Nielsen (AF Corse) recorded the third fastest time and was the best of the Ferrari drivers. Sixth place went to Stefano Gai (Scuderia Baldini), eighth to Lorenzo Veglia (Easy Race) and tenth to Alessandro Vezzoni (RS Racing).

Q3. In the third and final session, the official GT competition driver, Giancarlo Fisichella, stopped the clock at 1:46.667, the fastest lap of all three qualifying sessions. The Scuderia Baldini driver recorded this time on lap four of seven recorded. Daniele Di Amato clocked the third fastest time in every session on the Lombard circuit. Matteo Cressoni (AF Corse) finished in the wake of the RS Racing driver, while Daniel Mancinelli (Easy Race) came ninth.

Live race. The three-hour race sets off at 2.10 pm on Sunday. You can follow its progress on the official championship website: http://www.acisport.it/it/acisport-service/live-streaming/ita

Photo by courtesy of Marco Vitali