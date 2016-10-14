14 ottobre 2016

Brno, 14 October 2016 - This weekend the Automotodrom Brno in the Czech Republic will serve as the venue for the Brno 24 Hours, the final round of this year’s 24H Series. There will be two Ferrari crews on track with the points that will be awarded at the halfway point of the race (12 hours) with drivers free to attack and enjoy the race in the final 12 hours. Two Ferraris. Entering the race there the two Ferrari crews will also defend local honours. The most expected is the Czech team’s Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3 and drivers Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral, Peter Kox and Thomas Onslow-Cole. This car is entered in the A6 class, the one that will probably offer the race the overall winner. There’s also another Prancing Horse car, it’s the RPD Racing’s 458 Italia that will be in the hands of experienced Ferrari Challenge Europe drivers Dusan Palcr and Lubomir Jakubik. Driving the car will be also Gregor Zsigo, Luis Scarpaccio and Matteo Cressoni. Schedule. Official track action starts with free practice from 13.30 till 15.30 CET, followed by qualifying in two groups from 15.45 till 17.30 and night practice from 19.15 till 20.15. The starting grid procedure will get underway on Saturday at 11. The race starts is at noon. Motors TV will be broadcasting live on Saturday from 11.30 till 22.30 CET and on Sunday from 10.15 till 12.30 CET. Previously. Ferrari has won more than 15 times at the Automotodrom Brno. The first win came in 1998 in round 2 of the Intercontinental Sport Racing Series thanks to JB Giesse Team’s 333 SP driven by Vincenzo Sospiri and Emmanuel Collard. The latest came in 2015 exactly in this race thanks to the Scuderia Praha car.