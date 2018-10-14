14 ottobre 2018

Francorchamps, 14 October - Matteo Malucelli took the chequered flag to complete 237 laps of the 7.004 km Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, of which the Czech-based Ferrari led 206 in a commanding performance. The win was the Czech team’s third in this year’s 24H Series, but sixth on the road, and third in the A6-Am class was still enough for PROsport Performance to claim the GT European Championship. Post-race quote. “It was a really difficult race from the start,” Scuderia Praha’s Josef Kral explained after the race. “There were so many Code 60s (the equivalent of Full Course Yellow in the majority of the other series), a really unbelievable number! But we drove a clean race, we kept out of trouble, and this result means a lot. I hope next year we’ll have even more GT3 cars to compete against.” Deserved win. Scuderia Praha’s season was great despite not having won the title. Kral, Malucelli and Jiri Pisarik were among the top player in every race and were able to deliver always great performances thus demonstrating the potential of the Ferrari 488 GT3, of the team and of the entire series.