04 maggio 2017

Le Castellet, 4 May 2017 – This weekend the 24H Series resumes at Circuit Paul Ricard for a 24 Hour race. A total of 12 cars has been entered in the A6 class, predominantly for GT3 machinery. The winners of the Mugello race, Scuderia Praha, is running its trusted Ferrari 488 GT3, but the Czech squad will be facing strong competition in the A6-Pro class from various teams. Driving the Ferrari will be Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral, Matteo Malucelli and Eddie Cheever III. Schedule. While Thursday is reserved for the usual private tests, official action starts on Friday with free practice from 14 until 15.30. Qualifying will be from 17.30 until 18.45. On Saturday there will be the warm up at 11 and then the race will start at 14.30. First win in 1998 . Ferrari won for the first time at Le Castellet in 1998 thanks to the F333 SP of team Horag-Lista driven by Didier Theys and Alfred “Fredy” Lienhard, then, during the years, more than 60 more victories came. The last one is from last year’s European Le Mans Series championship, when Andrea Bertolini, Rory Butcher and Robert Smith crossed the line in first on the JMW Motorsport 458 Italia GTE. Streaming. Live timing and live streaming of the race will be available on the series’ website. The streaming will also be uploaded on the series’ Youtube channel. Regular updates will be published on Twitter (@24HSeries), Facebook (24H Series) and Instagram (24H Series).