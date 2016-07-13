13 luglio 2016

Le Castellet, 13 July 2016 – This week the beautiful Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France will be in the centre of the attention from the endurance racing community as the venue will be hosting the second running of the 24H of Circuit Paul Ricard, the fifth round of the 2016 24H Series. No less than 55 teams have signed up to race at Circuit Paul Ricard with drivers from 26 different nationalities represented on the grid. Scuderia Praha is back. A 24-hour race is already challenging enough in itself, but the expected hot conditions at Circuit Paul Ricard, with temperatures in the range around 30 degrees, will be making it even harder for the drivers. Of course, that is part of the fascination of endurance racing, too. The A6 class, mainly for GT3 cars, has the largest entry with 17 registered teams. There will also be a Ferrari, the 458 Italia GT3 of Scuderia Praha that will be driven by Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral, Matteo Malucelli and Peter Kox. Schedule. Track action starts on Thursday, July 14, the French national holiday, with two optional private test sessions in the afternoon. Free practice is scheduled on Friday, July 15, from 14 to 16 CET, followed by qualifying in two separate sessions from 17.15 to 19 and, in the night, from 21 to 22.30 hrs. A warm-up will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 11 to 11.30 while the 24-hour race gets underway at 14.30.