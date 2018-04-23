23 aprile 2018

Maranello, 23 April 2018 - The Bohemia Energy racing with Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3, with Jiří Písařík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli, has won the first-ever 12 Hours of Navarra race. Malucelli drove over the finish line to complete 387 laps of the 3.933km Circuito de Navarra in northern Spain to take the team’s first series victory of the year after a largely trouble-free run. Difficult moments. Only a quick rain shower and a contact in the early going with the Herberth Motorsport Porsche of Daniel Allemann, Ralf Bohn and Robert Renauer threatened to knock the Ferrari out of contention, but in the end, the Czech team was able to cruise to a well-deserved victory. Joy. “It was just a great race - said Josef Kral - It looked much easier from the outside than it was behind the steering wheel. But in the end the team did a great job, it’s our first win of the season, and hopefully we can keep up the momentum.”