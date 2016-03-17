17 marzo 2016

Scarperia, 17 March 2016 – The second round of the 24H Series takes place at Mugello Circuit this weekend. The 12H Italy-Mugello was held for the first time in 2014 and suitably, a Ferrari team came out on top in the Italian enduro with victory for the AF Corse team with Alexander Talkanitsa father and son, Felipe Barreiros and Ilya Melnikov. For this year’s race, there is again a variety of beautiful sports cars on the grid including Ferrari. A British Ferrari. There will be one Ferrari on track during the weekend, the MJB Furlonger 458 Italia GTE that will be driven by Witt Gamski, Keith Robinson, Phil Dryburgh and Rory Buthcer. The Mugello circuit is known as a challenging track with many fast corners and plenty of undulation. Beautifully located in the rolling hills of Tuscany, the circuit is a popular venue for teams and drivers. Schedule. The first official free practice will be held on Friday from 9:15 to 10:45, followed by Qualification from 11 to 11:45. The race itself will be seperated in two parts. Due to noise restrctions in Mugello there can be no racing during the night time. This means the race starts at 14 and will be interrupted at 18. After the first four hours the cars will go into parc ferme and restart on Saturday at 09:30. The race will finish at 17:30. All the racing action can be followed on a livestream at www.24hseries.com. Great tradition. Needless to say the Mugello track is rich in tradition for Ferrari. In fact there have been over 70 victories taken by Ferrari at Mugello between 1981 and 2015. The first, in 1981, came in the 6 Hours – which counted towards the World Championship for Makes – thanks to Giovanni Del Buono and Odoardo Govoni who took victory in the IMSA GTX category, the latest came in the final round of the Italian GT Championship when the 458 Italia of Scuderia Baldini won the title with Stefano Gattuso and Matteo Malucelli. In the history of Ferrari there have also been five wins on the Mugello Grand Prix, a back-breaking marathon around the Apennines on a non-permanent track that was 66 km long. The first win came in 1955, the last in 1966.