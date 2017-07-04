04 luglio 2017

Maranello, 4 July 2017 - The 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha won the A6-Pro class in the first ever 12 Hours of Imola, held over the weekend at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit. Two-part race. The race was divided into two parts, taking a break after the first four hours on Friday and resuming on Saturday morning. Jiri Pisarik and Josef Kral put in an error-free drive to win their group and finish second overall. The overall victory went to the Audi of Car Collection Motorsport in the A6-Am class, crewed by Dimitri Parhofer, Max Edelhoff, Horst Felbermayr Jr. and Toni Forné. Kilometres. The leading cars completed a total of 367 laps or 1,800 km of the Santerno circuit. The next round of the championship will take place from 25 to 27 August at Portimao in Portugal.