Maranello 16 gennaio 2020

There was only one name in the 24H Series Europe this season: Scuderia Praha. The team from the Czech Republic had a remarkable year thanks to four consecutive triumphs at the start of the season. After having dominated the season-opener at Mugello, Jiří Písařík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli grabbed a last-gasp win at the Spa 12 Hours, before proving to be unsurpassable to rivals on home soil at the 12H Brno. A near-perfect 24H Portimão for the Czech 488 GT3, which led the race almost in its entirety, delivered the Písařík-Kral-Malucelli crew a fourth consecutive win and the A6 Pro class title honours with one race still to run. The 24H Series Europe championship title and first place in the overall team standings had to wait until the final race, the 24H Barcelona, due to the particular regulation implemented in the competition. After a tricky season, the Wochenspiegel Team Monschau car was finally able to savour the joy of the podium at the event in Portugal. Over the course of the year the German outfit alternated various drivers at the wheel of the 488 GT3, which showed itself to be highly-competitive, albeit with efforts somewhat tainted by bad luck. There were sporadic appearances in the series from Rinaldi Racing machinery, competing in the A6-Am class, who narrowly missed out on a podium at the 12H Mugello.