24 Hours of Spa, situation after 21 hours

The rain shuffled the standings with three hours to go, to the advantage of Frédéric Vervisch's Audi which had opted to fit rain tyres. Four hours from the chequered flag, when the Ferraris no. 51 and 72 had anyway planned to stop, the rain that soaked different areas of the circuit made for a tricky choice of tyres. While the Audi no. 66 opted for the rain compound, the two Ferraris kept to slicks. This initially seemed to pay off, but after a few minutes, Vervisch gained a decisive advantage, able to stay on track while his rivals, including the 488 GT3 Evo 2020s, had to pit. Alessandro Pier Guidi handed the wheel to James Calado while David Rigon continued his very quick stint, moving into third. The third Ferrari in the Pro class, with Tom Blomqvist at the wheel, continued in eighteenth place, even though it was six laps down. At the stroke of the twenty-first hour, following an accident involving Roald Goethe the merry-go-round of stops resumed with a Full Course Yellow, bringing the Ferrari no. 72 and 51 into second and third positions.

Among the Pro-Am cars, AF Corse no. 52 retired after an accident as spectacular as it was luckily harmless for Louis Machiels. Sky Tempesta Racing's Ferrari with Giancarlo Fisichella was in second place although for long stretches the Italian driver had led the field. Rinaldi Racing's car climbed to fourth with considerable tenacity and determination, even though it was still a few laps down.

