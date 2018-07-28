28 luglio 2018

Francorchamps - The 24 Hours of Spa has entered its ninth hour and the Ferrari 488 GT3 no. 72 of SMP Racing is continuing its comeback after the puncture that saw it plunge 37 positions from third place. Mikhail Aleshin, Miguel Molina and Davide Rigon have now fought back to 18th. Pro-Am Cup. The 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing is still in second place In the Pro-Am class, with Daniel Keilwitz, Alexander Mattschull, David Perel and Rinat Salikhov. The two AF Corse cars are in fifth and sixth with the no. 51 of Scott-Griffin-Cameron-Bontempelli ahead of Bertolini-Hommerson-Machiels-Cioci in no. 53. Am Cup. In the Am class, Rinaldi Racing no. 488 is in fourth after a difficult stint for Nick Boulle. Pierre Ehret, Rick Yoon and Murad Sultanov are taking turns with him at the wheel. Columbus-Cressoni-Teo-Tjiptobiantoro are seventh in the 488 GT3 of T2 Motorsport.