30 luglio 2017

Francorchamps, 30 July 2017 – Ferrari took first and second in the Am Cup class of the 24 Hours of Spa with victory for Kessel Racing's 488 GT3 no. 888, crewed by Jacques Duyver, Marco Zanuttini, David Perel and Niki Cadei. The twin car of Rinaldi Racing followed in second with Pierre Ehret, Rino Mastronardi, Patrick Van Glabecke and Gabriele Lancieri. The Prancing Horse also finished third in the Pro-Am class with the Spirit Of Race 488 GT3, driven by Toni Vilander, Alex Demirdjian, Davide Rizzo and Nicolas Minassian. However, there was disappointment in the Pro class where the Ferrari of Kaspersky Motorsport was forced out by an accident when it was in the mix for victory.