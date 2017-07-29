29 luglio 2017

Francorchamps, 29 July 2017 – The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport still leads the way at the four-hour mark of the 24 Hours of Spa. James Calado is now at the wheel, but Marco Cioci has also put in a stint. However, there was bad news for the SMP Racing's 488 no. 72 crewed by Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Victor Shaytar, which lost several minutes when they had to replace the hydraulic power steering pump. The race is already over though for car no. 50 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Michele Rugolo and Pasin Lathouras, who lost control, crashing into the barriers at Eau Rouge. Other classes. Two Ferraris are leading in the Am Cup category. Car no. 888 of Kessel Racing is out in front with Niki Cadei driving, while Ferrari no. 488 of Rinaldi Racing is in second with Rino Mastronardi at the wheel. In the Pro-Am Cup, the best placed Ferrari is Spirit Of Race no. 52 in fifth, just ahead of Kessel Racing no. 11 driven by Matteo Cressoni.