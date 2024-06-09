Le Mans, 24 hours to win: JMW Motorsport

In its fourteenth participation – twelve of them with the Maranello-based manufacturer – the British team JMW Motorsport will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the number 66 Ferrari 296 LMGT3, relying on a crew made up of an Italian, a Dutchman and a Turkish driver.

The team. Founded by driver James McWhirter in 2009, the British outfit is a protagonist in the European Le Mans Series, with numerous victories and titles in 2012 and 2017 to its name. At Le Mans, the team’s list of triumphs include a 2017 class win and a runner-up spot in 2019. However, in recent editions, JMW Motorsport has been far from the podium in the standings, and in 2023, the team was forced to retire during the night.

The number 66 crew. The only driver confirmed from last year’s edition is Italian Giacomo Petrobelli, who will compete in the 2024 British GT Championship. Alongside him will be Dutchman Larry ten Voorde, making his second appearance at the Circuit de la Sarthe, and competing in various single-marque series championships in 2024. Rounding out the crew is Salih Yoluc, who will tackle the 24 Hours of Le Mans for a sixth time. The Turkish driver is racing in the Asian Le Mans Series this year.