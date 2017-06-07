07 giugno 2017

Maranello, 8 June 2017 – It's just a week and a half to go to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race that is worth a season and is a huge challenge to the physical abilities and toughness of the drivers. The physical and mental effort required by a 24 Hour race is unusual even for professionals such as the official Ferrari drivers who will take part in the race. Nine at the start. There will be nine Ferraris on track and to prepare as best as possible for the French marathon classic, the staff of Med-Ex, medical partner of Scuderia Ferrari, have developed and constantly monitored a series of medical and training activities. Periodically, functional medical check-ups and training sessions involving cardiovascular and strength endurance activities have been performed, along with stretching programmes and physiotherapy sessions. Montecarlo. These special training sessions have been held in Monte Carlo, and in particular the Thermes Marins SBM, which has made available facilities and locations. Seven of the official drivers will be at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE-Pro class. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi will be in the 488 no. 51 of AF Corse, along with Brazil's Lucas Di Grassi, while its twin, no. 71, will be crewed by Davide Rigon, Sam Bird and Miguel Molina. Finally, Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander will join Pierre Kaffer in Risi Competizione no. 82. In the GTE-Am class, Olivier Beretta will come to the aid of Francesco Castellacci and Thomas Flohr, while Andrea Bertolini will assist Tracy Krohn and Nic Jonsson. The 24 Hours of Le Mans will begin on Saturday 17 June.