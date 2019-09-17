24 Hours of Le Mans takes centre stage at Universo Ferrari

Three months after the triumph of the 488 GTE of AF Corse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, fans of closed-wheel racing can take a close look at the car in which Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra won the LMGTE Pro class. The car and the legendary trophy won at the end of the French marathon will be on display at Universo Ferrari until 29 September.

Universo Ferrari is the first Prancing Horse exhibition that presents all the company's activities, from Classiche to GTs, racing, and Scuderia Ferrari. Visitors will also enjoy an exclusive opportunity to admire the latest Ferrari models. These include the 812 GTS and the F8 Spider, the new generation of open-top Ferraris that had their world premiere at Universo Ferrari.

The doors of Universo Ferrari are open to fans and enthusiasts on the weekends of 21 and 22 September and 28 and 29 September. You can still book an exclusive visit, subject to availability, on the two Ferrari Museums sites at www.musei.ferrari.com.