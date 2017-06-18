18 giugno 2017

Le Mans, 18 June 2017 – The 85th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans has entered its final phase two hours from the finish, with the Ferraris in the two GT classes in profoundly different situations. GTE-Pro. On Sunday morning the 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse dropped out of the fight for the top places in the GTE-Pro class. This was due to a misunderstanding between James Calado and Euan Hankey in the Aston Martin GTE-Am no. 90. James came into contact with the British car and had to return to the pits to have a radiator replaced. This took over 60 minutes and even though the car re-entered the race, the fight for a podium place was over. Car no. 71 of Rigon-Bird-Molina is still in the mix even though it lost ground due to two slow zones, one drive-through and one puncture. It is in fifth place and battling with Ford no. 67 for fourth. GTE-Am. The Ferraris are dominant in the GTE-Am class. The 488 of JMW Motorsport, with Dries Vanthoor, Will Stevens and Robert Smith, has led the race since the early stages. Second place is held by the 488 GTE no. 55 of Spirit of Race, with Aaron Scott, Duncan Cameron and Marco Cioci. Car no. 62 of Scuderia Corsa is still in third, crewed by Cooper MacNeil, Bill Sweedler and Townsend Bell. The race is due to finish at 3pm.