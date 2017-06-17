17 giugno 2017

Le Mans, 17 June 2017 - The race is now in its fourth hour and there have been no major twists and turns apart from the puncture suffered by Aston Martin no. 95, which had been in second place. GTE-Pro. In the GTE-Pro class all three Ferraris are still going at a good pace even though in this regulatory configuration the 488 GTE has a limited top speed on the straight. So AF Corse cars no. 51 and no.71 and Risi Competizione's no. 82 are struggling to overtake. James Calado is in fourth at the wheel of no. 51, while Davide Rigon in no. 71, and Giancarlo Fisichella in no. 82, are sixth and seventh. The Aston Martin of Daniel Serra is out in front. GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am class the Aston Martin of Paul Dalla Lana is in the lead but the Ferraris are competitive: Dries Vanthoor in the 488 GTE of the JMW team has moved into second place while Bill Sweedler, in car no. 62 car of Scuderia Corsa, is third. Duncan Cameron is in fifth with Spirit of Race no. 55, while seventh is occupied by no. 65 of Scuderia Corsa with Alessandro Balzan.