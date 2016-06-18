18 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 18 June 2016 - The 84th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans got underway behind the Safety Car due to heavy rain that began falling 20 minutes before 3 pm. The Safety Car left the track only eight minutes before the end of the first hour. In the GTE-Pro class car no. 51 AF Corse is third with James Calado, while no. 71 driven by Sam Bird is fifth and no. 82 of Risi Competizione is sixth with Giancarlo Fisichella after one of the UK team's Fords spent two laps in the pits. GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am class car no. 61 of Clearwater Racing made a pit stop and no. 55 AF Corse is the best of the Ferraris with Matt Griffin at the wheel ahead of no. 83 driven by Emmanuel Collard. The car of Formula Racing is 10th (Christina Nielsen), while Clearwater is 11th (Rob Bell) and Scuderia Corsa 13th (Townsend Bell).