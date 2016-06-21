21 giugno 2016

Maranello, 22 June – The emotions of the Le Mans 24 Hours, duels, strategies, people, the mechanics work in pit lane, the mistakes, the tiredness, the technical issues. Relive the Le Mans 24 Hours where Ferrari obtained a win in GTE-Am class thanks to 458 Italia no. 62 of Scuderia Corsa driven by Bill Sweedler, Townsend Bell and Jeff Segal and two podium finishes: in GTE-Pro thanks to the no. 82 Ferrari 488 by Risi Competizione driven by Giancarlo Fisichella, Toni Vilander and Matteo Malucelli, and in GTE-Am thanks to the 83 car in the hands of François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Rui Aguas.