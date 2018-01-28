28 gennaio 2018

Daytona, 28 January 2018 – At hour 17, all five Ferraris continue to work their way towards dawn in the 24 Hours at Daytona. The night has shaken up the running order, but consistency, speed and some well timed caution periods have brought the No. 64 entered by Scuderia Corsa (the car received a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane) and No. 51 entered by Spirit of Race back to the lead lap of the GT-Daytona battle. Both cars are running within twenty seconds of the leading Lamborghini, ensuring a dramatic final third of the 24 Hour classic. GTLM. Mechanical woes have blunted the Ferrari challenge in the GTLM class as the team has been required to spend additional time in pit lane. The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari is currently 7th in class, and seven laps behind the class dominating Fords.