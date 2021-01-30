Ferrari Starts Strong at Daytona

Ferrari made a strong start in the opening minutes of the 59th edition of the 24 Hours at Daytona. At the drop of the green flag, the drama began with the no. 79 Porsche which spun and damaged its floor, spewing parts across the track as it carried on, which eventually necessitated a caution period. In the process it did strike the door panel of the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari, but the rest of the GT-Daytona category was able to steer clear.

GTLM. The no. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE of Risi Competizione was caught up in the opening spin, but quickly recovered and set about recovering position. Driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, the Ferrari quickly set about passing the BMWs and took advantage of some misfortune of the no. 4 Corvette to currently run second, just a few tenths behind the leading Corvette.

GTD. Matteo Cressoni is at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse, who has taken advantage of many of the GTD cars being driven by their AM drivers, and is currently running in second position. Meanwhile the no. 63 Ferrari Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Scuderia Corsa has been started by Bret Curtis. In the melee of the opening lap, Bret lost a few places and has worked to regain his momentum leading to the first pit stops. The team currently runs in 16th.