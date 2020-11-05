Four Ferraris line up at Monza for the CIGT Endurance showdown

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will this weekend host the final round of the Italian GT Endurance Championship and will confirm which champion follows on from Stefano Gai in the series roll of honour. The race forms part of the 7th ACI Racing Weekend which will go ahead in full and strict compliance with the rules established by the Protocollo Medico Sportivo (Sports Medical Protocol). The fourth and final round of the series, dedicated to three-hour races, will feature four Ferraris on the start-line, all vying for titles in the GT3 Pro and Pro-Am classes.

Pro. With a victory at Imola already to their credit and currently third place in the general standings, some five points from the top, reigning champions in the Tricolore GT Sprint Pro and Pro-Am classes, Alessio Rovera and Antonio Fuoco, will look to seal a noteworthy result alongside Giorgio Roda who completes the crew. The AF Corse trio remain hopeful after the triumph claimed by Rovera and Roda in Race 2 of the third round of the Sprint series at the Brianza circuit.

Pro-Am. Elsewhere, three 488 GT3 Evo 2020 cars will compete in the class, with Easy Race drivers Matteo Greco, Sean Hudspeth and Mattia Michelotto currently topping the standings with a 12-point advantage over the RS Racing pairing Alessandro Vezzoni and Daniele Di Amato in second position. Meanwhile, Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni will take turns at the wheel of the #21 AF Corse Ferrari. The final ranking, which will dictate who clinches the Italian GT Endurance Championship title, will be calculated by adding up the best three results obtained from the four races held this season.

Schedule. The Italian GT Championship event gets underway on Friday with two free practice sessions, scheduled for 10:15 and 13:10, followed on Saturday by a third session at 08:30, plus three qualifying sessions beginning at 14:45. On Sunday, the endurance race is set to start at 13:20 and will end three hours later with the championship prize-giving celebrations.