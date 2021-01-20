At the end of an excellent season, David Perel, Niki Cadei and Michael Broniszewski fell tantalisingly short. They finished level on points with the Porsche of Proton Competition and its crew but missed the title because their rivals had won the first race in the series. Only a place in the next 24 Hours of Le Mans for Kessel Racing partially mitigated the disappointment of a finale with a bitter aftertaste. The Swiss team’s 488 GTE won at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, while at the Le Castellet 240, Matt Griffin and Duncan Cameron mounted the top step on the podium for Spirit of Race. The wellestablished pair finished third in the final standings with a one-point margin over the Iron Lynx women Manuela Gostner, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey, who clocked up three podium finishes. It was a good season for JMW Motorsport with Gunnar Jeannette, Rodrigo Sales and Finlay Hutchison, fourth in the opening round, and for the second car of Iron Lynx, on pole with Andrea Piccini at Monza.