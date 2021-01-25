HubAuto Corsa’s win at the 4 Hours of Buriram, the last act of the Asian Le Mans Series, wrote important pages in the history of the Taiwanese team and Ferrari.

For HubAuto, Marcos Gomes’s title in secured a place in the Le Mans 24 Hours, and for Ferrari, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 claimed its first victory. During the season the Brazilian shared the car with various drivers including Davide Rigon, who had to skip the last round due to a WEC race. The Ferraris of the reigning champions Car Guy and Spirit of Race fought for the title right to the last. The team of owner-driver Takeshi Kimura nevertheless enjoyed a good season with victory in the 4 Hours of The Bend, while Daniel Serra, Francesco Piovanetti and Oswaldo Negri Jr. benefited from consistency of performance. The Ferrari of T2 Motorsports crewed by David Tjiptobiantoro, Rio Haryanto and Christian Colombo, who secured one pole position, improved its performance during the season.