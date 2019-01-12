200th win for the 488 GT3!

The victory of the 488 GT3 no. 11 of Car Guy team at Buriram was the GT3 configuration eight-cylinder turbocharged Ferrari berlinetta’s 200th (obviously including class wins) out of 406 races in the short span of three seasons, a win rate of 49.25%. This is an incredible achievement considering the highly competitive nature of the GT3 motorsport scene, with over 10 manufacturers involved in four continents.

Winning debut. The 488 GT3 made its debut in Australia and America on the weekend of 17-20 March 2016. The car took part in the first round of the Australian GT championship, at Melbourne, and the prestigious 12 Hours of Sebring, which counts towards the IMSA SportsCar Series championship. It enjoyed a spectacular debut weekend. The 488 GT3 of DeFelice Homes, with Benny Simonsen and Andrea Montermini, won four out of four races. However, Christian Nielsen, Alessandro Balzan and Jeff Segal did even better in the Scuderia Corsa car, which beat its top rivals at the Florida classic, before going on to complete the season in the best possible way by taking the GTD class title.

Versatile and high-performance. The 488 GT3 has always stood out for its ease of driving, due to excellent aerodynamics and the engine, with its powerful but gentle delivery, which has proved almost indestructible over time. In the three seasons of its career 45 teams have chosen the car and 231 drivers have taken the wheel. It has won 43 titles.

A year to remember. The 488 GT3’s win count has steadily increased year by year, with the car clocking up its 100th victory in March 2018 in the PWC Championship courtesy of Toni Vilander and Miguel Molina at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, and then sealing its 200th less than a year later at the Buriram race of the Asian Le Mans Series Championship courtesy of Car Guy team and of drivers James Calado, Kei Francesco Cozzolino and Takeshi Kimura. [playlistembed4me id="6738b5d8-180f-4402-9372-23f0ba5b1a13"]