20 Hour Update: Ferrari still ahead in GTLM

Daytona 27 gennaio 2019

Four hours from the end of the 24 Hours of Daytona, the Ferrari 488 GTE of Risi Competizione remains ahead in the GTLM class, with the race still under full course caution. GTLM. The rain has had a decisive effect on the course of the race with race officials bringing out the red flag with 7 hours and 13 minutes to go. Previously, the drivers had followed the safety car that came out eight hours before the chequered flag. The race resumed with 5 hours and 28 minutes to go but a further accident involving multiple cars brought the safety car into play once again. Alessandro Pier Guidi remains at the wheel of Ferrari no. 62, with a firm grip on top spot. GTD. Scuderia Corsa’s 488 GT3 no. 63 is still the best of the Maranello cars, currently in seventh with Dominik Farnbacher. The German driver dropped a few positions after a pit stop but is close to the class leaders. The halt in proceedings also cut short a great comeback by the Ferrari no. 13 of Via Italia Racing. Marcos Gomes, currently at the wheel, had in fact made up two laps on the race leaders. Car no. 51 of Dalla Lana remains in the pits.