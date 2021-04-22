The chassis is constructed entirely of aluminium and designed to achieve the optimum combination of lightness and strength. This ensures exceptional responsiveness and handling, just what a racing car needs.
2suspension and tyres
Suspension technology
While retaining the same concept as the road version, the structure and kinematics of the suspension design have been completely overhauled specifically for GTE.
3hardware and software
Technology for perfect driving
The electronics hardware and control software have been specially designed and developed for the GTE.
4Engine
V8 turbo, racing power
The GTE V8 turbo engine features the biggest differences compared with the road version, thanks to Ferrari expertise.
5bodywork
Lightness and stability
The completely removable bodywork is made of carbon fibre, with the exception of the roof section. The bodywork and chassis combine to provide outstanding structural integrity, improving the stability of the car whilst being extremely light.
6performance
Reliability
The 488 GTE carries on the tradition of outstanding reliability that has always been a source of great pride at Ferrari.