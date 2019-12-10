Ferrari
    Ferrari Dino 166 P: The Dino name was revived for a prototype sports car of just 1,600 cc with styling reminiscent of the big P series models.

    The Dino name was revived for a prototype sports car of just 1,600 cc with styling reminiscent of the big P series models. This fast, agile car was used for several endurance races and came home first in a race at Vallelunga with Baghetti at the wheel. It also acquitted itself very well in the 1,000 km at the Nürburgring with a very honourable fourth overall. Driven by Baghetti and Biscaldi, it had actually been lying third ahead of a good number of cars with double and triple its displacement. The development of this model would, in turn, result in the creation of the 206 P.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke77 x 57mm
    • Unitary displacement265.42cc
    • Total displacement1592.57cc
    • Compression ratio11.5 : 1
    • Maximum power129 kW (175 hp) at 9000 rpm
    • Power per litre110hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCN/2 carburettors
    • Ignitiontwin plugs, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 13
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 13
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length3820mm
    • Width1570mm
    • Height960mm
    • Wheelbase2280mm
    • Front track1392mm
    • Rear track1414mm
    • Weight586kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

