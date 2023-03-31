The new Ferrari Roma Spider shines in Morocco

On March 19th, the new Ferrari Roma Spider were the absolute stars of an event dedicated to the launch of the new car in Morocco.

In the exclusive location of the Royal Golf Dar Essalam in the Moroccan capital Rabat, Francesco Bianchi - Head of Ferrari Europe and Africa HUB, unveil the new Ferrari together with Adil Douiri – Owner of Univers Motors Premium Dealership in Casablanca- in the presence of a select group of exclusive customers and enthusiasts.

The Ferrari Roma Spider is a timelessly elegant, high-performance car, but also a contemporary take on the chic, pleasure-seeking Italian lifestyle of the 1950s and 60s. This spider carries over the proportions, volumes and specifications of the Ferrari Roma’s hugely successful concept, but what makes it so striking is the adoption of a soft top, a solution making a welcome return to the Prancing Horse range on a front-engined car 54 years after the launch of the 1969 365 GTS4.

Relive the elegance of this exclusive presentation event and find out more about the Ferrari Roma Spider.