Passione Ferrari events at Spa Francorchamps obtain the ISO 20121

Passione Ferrari events have successfully embellished their history with an important award, the ISO 20121 certification, the international standard for sustainable events management, released by the certification body TÜV NORD Italia on September 2nd, 2021 in Spa-Francorchamps.

Thus, Passione Ferrari events joined the Ferrari Challenge Europe, which was awarded with the certification at the beginning of the year.

The standard applies to the planning and realisation of the 2021 Passione Ferrari events – Passione Ferrari Club Challenge and Passione Ferrari weekend - at Spa Francorchamps.

It is an important acknowledgment of Ferrari’s commitment in implementing a responsible management system following the five pillars of the Ferrari Group's sustainability strategy.

The sustainable management of the events includes, by way of example but not exhaustively, the assessment of the following aspects: separate waste collection and recycling of materials (Circular Economy), energy efficiency, mobility and logistics, accessibility to people with disabilities, diversity and inclusion, fight against food waste, local development and economic impact.

More information is available at: www.ferrari.com/en-EN/auto/iso-20121-sustainable-management-system