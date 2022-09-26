Passione Ferrari Club Challenge: the Silverstone stage

The 2022 Passione Ferrari Club Challenge season was full of thrills as it reached the English temple of speed, the Silverstone circuit, last September!



It was an adrenalin and fun-filled day entirely dedicated to 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO owners from all over Europe, who took to the track to challenge each other in an exciting test against the stopwatch to set the best lap time.

The second last event of 2022 for the Club Challenge will be on 6 October at the Mugello International Circuit.