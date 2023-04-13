Many participants from all over Europe gathered on the east coast of Spain where they put their driving skills to the test behind the wheel of their Ferrari 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO challenging the stopwatch to set their best lap time.

Two adrenaline-filled track days that allowed the drivers to have fun and improve their driving performance while also learning about local traditions through some dedicated activities.

After the Valencia stage, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge will move to Italy for the second round of the season on 19 and 20 April at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Discover the other Club Challenge events for 2023