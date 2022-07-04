Passione Ferrari stops in Budapest

There were many activities that allowed all participants to experience the passion of the Ferrari world at first hand, such as test drives with cars from the new Ferrari range, including the 296 GTB and Ferrari Roma; the Paddock Tour and the Grid Walk to experience the thrills of the starting grid of the great F1 drivers up close.



The Passione Ferrari calendar continues with the next appointment, on 23 and 24 July, at the German circuit of Hockenheim with a programme full of meetings and events.

Contact your nearest Official Ferrari Dealer to discover the full Passione Ferrari offer and join our community

