Five Ferrari Purosangues start off from Auckland today on the first leg of the exclusive New Zealand Grand Tour that will see the cars travel a picturesque, 3000 km route from the North Island as far as the glacier-carved fjords of the South Island, taking in some of the most stunning driving roads in the world.

The cars will be driven by a total of 50 international journalists over five legs that will uncover the rich natural heritage of this remarkable country, with dramatic scenery and captivating cultural landmarks.

Their journey will be followed by Ferrari’s channels, bringing you the most spectacular images along the route and tracing their progress during the tour.

#FerrariTourNZ