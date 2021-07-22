The Mugello circuit is ranked first in the international sustainability table based on the Sustainable Circuits Index™ (SCI), according to a study by Enovation Consulting Ltd and Right Hub Srl, which analysed 96 facilities worldwide.

One reason for the supremacy of the Ferrari-owned track is the K.i.S.S. environmental and social sustainability programme developed since 2013 in cooperation with the Italian MotoGP Grand Prix. The survey then assessed the track’s energy management, which exclusively uses renewable sources and produces 25% of its annual needs through photovoltaic panels. The Tuscan racetrack also has a rainwater recovery system and, thanks to about 120 fountains in its public areas, reduces the use of plastic to a minimum.

The circuit’s management is also very conscious of logistics, cooperating closely with the public transport authorities, which provide train or bus connections during major events.

The international ranking also takes into account the economic and social importance of the facilities. This is particularly significant for the Scarperia track, which according to estimates by the Regional Institute for Economic Planning of Tuscany, has contributed to creating 1,130 jobs and has an annual economic impact on the local community of 130 million euros.

Due to these sustainability performances, the Scarperia track is an international benchmark and a source of innovation and change for the entire motorsport industry.