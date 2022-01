From 20th December, the Ferrari Roma will be on show in some exclusive Swiss locations, showcasing its timeless design and sophisticated versatility.

The first leg of this travelling tour is the Gstaad Palace Hotel in Gstaad, where the Roma will be on display until 9th January 2022.

The Ferrari team will be on-site to assist you and answer all your questions.

Come and see up close the very essence of La Nuova Dolce Vita.