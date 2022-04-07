First stage in Portimão for the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge

After the special stage at the end of February at the Lapland Ice Driving Centre, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge officially inaugurates 2022 season on the track in Portimão, one of the best and most modern racing circuits in the world.

Many participants from all over Europe gathered on the southern coast of Portugal to test their skills at the wheel of their Ferrari 488 Challenge and 488 Challenge EVO cars and competed challenging the stopwatch for the best lap.

A track day packed with adrenaline allowed the 36 drivers to have fun and improve their driving skills, while also learning about local traditions with a private painting session of 'Azulejos', the traditional Portuguese tiles decorating Portuguese architecture

After the stage in Portimão, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge will move to France for round two of the season: 12 May on the circuit Paul Ricard at Le Castellet.

