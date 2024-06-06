The tour presentation and welcome took place at Maranello in front of the factory, at the Cavallino Restaurant, housed in the original walls of the first company canteen established by Enzo Ferrari – a symbolic location for the Maranello-based company, steeped in the spirit and values of the Cavallino Rampante.

The stages of this one-of-a-kind trip were not short of stops in Forte dei Marmi’s most exclusive locations, framed by one of Italy’s most famous coastlines and set of beaches. But it also featured panoramic routes along country roads and unmissable stops. These included a visit to Carrara’s marble quarries, situated in the Apuan Alps, which for centuries have been synonymous with the extraction of the famous white marble – an inspiration for artists all over the world.

The third and final day of the itinerary saw the Ferrari enthusiasts enjoy the peace and tranquilly of Paradis Agricole, an oasis surrounded by nature.

In this typical Tuscan farmhouse, both charming and environmentally sustainable, they had the opportunity to admire the extensive olive oil crop used to produce the excellent local oil. They then took part in a tasting of the oil itself, as well as sampling the farm’s most popular products.

The next stage on the Ferrari Tour is due to take place from 7 to 9 June in the French Alps. All those registered for the event will be able to experience Europe’s highest road at the wheel of their Ferraris, admiring the majestic beauty of the mighty rock formations as they pass through mountain valleys and enchanted lakes.

Discover the details of upcoming events and contact your Official Ferrari Dealer to become part of our Community. Immerse yourself in the thrill of the Prancing Horse and enjoy a series of unparalleled experiences from behind the wheel of your Ferrari.