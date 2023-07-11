Ferrari Tour Sardinia: discovering the hidden beauties of the iconic Italian Island

An unmissable occasion that brought to the iconic Italian island many Ferraristi from different European countries such as Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Monaco, England, France and, of course, Italy. The lucky participants did not miss the opportunity to drive their Ferrari cars along evocative routes, discovering the hidden beauties of this enchanting island.

Wild nature, breathtaking coves overlooking a crystal-clear sea, multi-sensory excursions amid fragrant myrtle bushes and centuries-old pines, immersed in wildlife and surrounded by the archaeological remains of the mysterious Nuragic civilisation: all the right ingredients for an unforgettable three-day Ferrari-red adventure.

The Tour started from Nuoro, called the "Athens of Sardinia", and touched on several unmissable destinations such as the medieval village of Posada, a labyrinth of rocks created by Mother Nature; Palau, where the Ferrari cars were embarked on a ferry to discover the island of La Maddalena and its islets, amidst paradisiacal beaches and emerald sea; the medieval village of Luogosanto, discovering the noble and ancient wine culture of the place and the Tenuta dell'Asinara, with its typical products and the famous breeding farm of native Sardinian donkeys.

Whether behind the wheel of their Ferrari or savouring local delicacies in the exclusive locations dedicated to the Tour, the lucky participants of the Community enjoyed many moments of sharing and fun in this unforgettable journey.

Discover the details of the events and contact your Official Ferrari Dealer to join Ferrari Community and live all the emotions of the Prancing Horse and many other unique experiences at the wheel of your Ferrari.