The enchanting landscapes of Norway hosted the second stage of the Ferrari Tour 2022, which took place from 6 to 8 May.

It was an emotionally charged weekend for the 38 participants from all over Europe who travelled through the most evocative locations in the Norwegian region, driving their Ferraris. They came into close contact with local culture and cuisine, tasting local typical dishes in exclusive restaurants.

The Ferrari Tour calendar continues with the third stage in the French region of Burgundy, from the 27 to 29 May.

