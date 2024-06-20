Ferrari Tour French Alps: at the wheel amidst nature’s majesty

The meeting point was the Skyway Monte Bianco, a restaurant framed by the majestic alpine peaks. The ascent took place amidst breathtaking views to reach a magical location set among glaciers and snowy peaks. And it was the ideal location to get the first panoramic tour underway – by sampling the local specialities.



A host of stages followed over the next days, during which the lucky Ferrari enthusiasts, when not out on the road, tasted local dishes in uniquely captivating locations. Of these, special mention must go the stop along the picturesque banks of Lake Annecy, set amidst the backdrop of imposing mountains lending the scene a spectacular atmosphere.

Equally evocative was the visit to the Refuge du Montenvers, a jewel nestled in the Mont Blanc range and, just as impressive, the discovery of the magnificent scenery of the Mer de Glace, one of France’s largest glaciers: an expanse of crystalline ice granting an opportunity to come into authentic contact with the grandeur of nature, in a landscape offering priceless emotions.

Next comes the special stage in Barcelona from 20 to 23 June to celebrate the Spanish F1 Grand Prix. The Ferrari Tour will depart from the capital of Catalonia on the trail of the beauty that this region offers, following an itinerary whose destination is the famous Montmelò circuit.

All information regarding events, details, interesting facts, and the stages of the Ferrari Tour is kept up to date on our official website www.ferrari.com, while to join our Community, please contact your Official Ferrari Dealer directly. By doing so, you will get the opportunity to savour unique moments behind the wheel of your Ferrari in stunning locations.



