Ferrari Tour: discovering Croatia, land of a thousand faces

Beginning at the Nebo Restaurant & Lounge, which boasts a panoramic view of the Rijeka skyline, the Ferrari enthusiasts set off in their cars along picturesque routes through remarkable places including Lovran, Pula, Rovinj, Poreč, Motovun and Buje. At each stop, surrounded by magical settings and exclusive venues, they had the opportunity to taste the local specialities of a diverse culinary tradition that blends the characteristic flavours of both the land and the sea.



An unmissable opportunity to share an incredible experience and see new places from a unique viewpoint, relishing the traditions that make a country that is perpetually varied, multifaceted and full of surprises.

The third event on the calendar will take place with the third instalment of the Ferrari Tour Women’s Edition, a highly successful format devoted exclusively to female Ferrari fans and female guests. Over the weekend of 24-26 May, the lucky participants will have the chance to explore Forte dei Marmi, surrounded by glamorous venues and stunning vistas.

All information regarding events, details, interesting facts, and the stages of the Ferrari Tour is kept up to date on our official website, while to join our Community, please contact your Official Ferrari Dealer directly. By doing so, you will get the opportunity to savour unique moments behind the wheel of your Ferrari, and to immerse yourself in the beauty of stunning locations.